Highs near average heading into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will give way to gradual cloud cover after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a southwest wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a spotty rain shower or two possible. Highs will be right around average in the mid to upper 50s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

A cold front on Saturday will bring a better chance for scattered rain showers. We’ll cool down behind that front on Sunday with temperatures near 50.

Highs get back to near 60 on Monday with lower 70s possible Tuesday before more chances for rain move in during the middle parts of next week.