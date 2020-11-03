Highs running 10 to 15 degrees above normal

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Your Election Day forecast is looking phenomenal as lots of sunshine will be seen across the state. In addition to the sunshine, another warming factor will be a SW wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour which takes highs into the upper 50 and low 60s!

Tonight stays mostly clear and mild overnight lows around 45 degrees. The average low is 32 degrees this time of year.

Tomorrow brings lots of sunshine once again! The high gets to 63 degrees.

Mostly sunny and a touch cooler at 61 degrees on Thursday.

Warmer to end the work week at 65 degrees Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Breezy winds for the weekend on Saturday but still a great day. Mostly sunny and 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy and windy on Sunday and 60 degrees. There could be a few showers around at night, but most of that should hold off until Monday.

