The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cold temperatures out there as Thursday begins. Temps start in the teens with single digit wind chills! The afternoon will only have highs in the mid 20s! Plan on a little early sunshine with more clouds for late morning and afternoon that will dim and block the sunshine a bit more.

Clouds clear out tonight and you can expect those temps to be chilly again. A low of 14 degrees, and single digits up north.

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny day with a high of 30 degrees. A cold front dropping into the state will bring gusty winds and a chance for some flurries or brief light snow showers. Significant accumulation is not expected as most will not need a shovel for this round.