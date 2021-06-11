Hightened thunderstorm chances Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mix of sunshine and clouds for Friday with another round of high heat and humidity. Temps will be in the 80s and lower 90s, while right by the lake it will be around 70 degrees with an east wind.

RAIN CHANCES: During the day, a few isolated thunderstorms may form. Heightened rain chances arrive for the evening and overnight as a line of stronger thunderstorms may form across Wisconsin move across our coverage area. Thunderstorm may bring some hail and damaging wind gusts.

Scattered thunderstorms tonight and humid with a low of 65 degrees. It will not rain all night long with most showers shutting off before Saturday morning.

A boundary planted on our side of the state will keep a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, with clearing skies for the second half of the day. It won’t be quite as warm in the mid 80s.

Sunday will have lots of sunshine around with highs increasing again to the upper 80s and lower 90s. The evening and night will have just a few more clouds around and there could be isolated showers at that time.

More Weather