Hit/miss Friday showers, and a gorgeous weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds increasing Friday as a cold front moves into Wisconsin. Any showers and thunderstorms attached to this front will diminish heading closer to us – but we will still keep a hit/miss rain chance from the morning until about 5pm in the afternoon. At that point rain will be exiting the lakeshore. Highs will hit the mid and upper 70s, but cooler up north in the lower 70s. Soutwest to northwest winds from 10 to 20 mph.

Looking great this evening as skies clear out behind this front! Winds will drop at this time and it will get cool overnight as lows drop into the 40s, and low 50s by the lake.

It’s going to be a clear and sunny day Saturday, very comfortable in the middle 70s. Light winds from the NNE.

We’ll keep bright weather around Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The winds pick up a bit again and the humidity increases. Expect highs back to the mid 80s!