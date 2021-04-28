Hit/miss showers remain, warmer weather incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A line of overnight thunderstorms brought pea-sized hail and a quick burst of rain which added a few tenths of water to our rain gauges. The most rain hit Washington Island (Door Co.) with a report of 1.37″.

A few light showers or drizzle may linger for the first hours of Wednesday, with a partly sunny skies rolling through the rest of the day. There is an additional isolated shower chance in the early evening, but it is small. Expect highs to be a little warmer in a few locations, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. NE/E winds will move from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will feature a partly cloudy sky. Additional light showers may form in the far southern end of the viewing area overnight, but most will stay dry. The low temp is 42 degrees.

Dry in the morning Thursday, then a cool front will swing in and bring spotty rain chances from 2pm and 6pm in the afternoon. The high goes up a bit to 63 degrees.