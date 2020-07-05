Hit/miss thundershowers to wrap up the holiday weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The hot and sticky summer weather continues for a handful of days.

Sunday’s weather brings us more sunshine along with scattered clouds. It’s the afternoon especially from 1pm to 8pm when we have the highest chance for pop-up thundershowers. That chance is a little higher than on Saturday, but not everyone will get rain. It will be humid with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, and just a touch cooler by the lake in the mid 80s.

Tonight, any showers will go away in the early evening for a dry night ahead. It will be calm and muggy again with a low of 70 degrees.

More showers and thunderstorms could form throughout the week. Here’s the latest 7 day:

