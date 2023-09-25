The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning! Hit-or-miss showers started off our Monday Morning with scattered showers off to our west in Central/North Central WI. That should be the theme of our weather today, so expect more hit-or-miss showers with cloud coverage mixing in between. All of this activity is associated with a cutoff, weakening area of low pressure off to the NW. Highs today should top out right on average at 70 degrees. Overnight, mostly cloudy with a hit-or-miss shower not being ruled out with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow, the low drifts back toward our area, so expect scattered showers in the morning and mid-afternoon. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. Overnight, cloudy with a passing shower with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday lingering showers in the morning give way to clouds in the afternoon before a southerly wind brings in warmer temperatures for the end of the week.