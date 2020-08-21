Hit or miss showers and storms to start the weekend

Tonight will be featuring another great forecast for areas south of Green Bay. Partly cloudy skies with low temperatures remaining warm in the mid 60s. Areas north could see a brief shower or thunderstorm.

To start the weekend on Saturday, northeast Wisconsin will be dealing with hit or miss showers and storms throughout the day. The models are favoring more showers possible up to the north. High temperatures will be dependent on where the showers set-up, most area will get into the mid 80s.

Pop-up storms will again be possible for Sunday especially for locations south of the Fox cities. High temperatures once again climb into the 80s.

Monday skies clear up with high temperatures potentially in the upper 80s. The warmth sticks around next week with temperatures remain above average until next weekend.

