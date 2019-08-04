Hit or miss storms possible Sunday

From Storm Team 5…

Another nice day for your Sunday as we continue to bring in the mid-summer heat and HUMIDITY! It will be a humid 84 degree day in the afternoon. You’ll see plenty of sunshine above, but later in the afternoon there will be chance for spotty pop-up thunderstorms. These showers will be hit or miss variety, and most locations should stay dry.

Tonight, any showers will taper off leaving partly cloudy skies. It stays muggy as overnight lows drop to 66 degrees.

Tomorrow, you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs reaching 83 degrees in the afternoon. It will also be another muggy day. A cold front sweeping in from north to south will bring a good bet for showers and thunderstorms from about mid day into the evening. Giving the timing of the front, it’s possible that some storms could be on the stronger side, producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tuesday should round out to be a dry day. You’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, but it stays humid with a high of 84 degrees.

Another chance for showers and a few storms will be possible Wednesday. Mid week highs stay in the 80s.

Much less humidity will stroll in behind the showers on Wednesday. Thursday and into the weekend we will have a return of sunshine and comfortable high temps that top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.