The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wildfire smoke remains for now, but the good news is that it looks like it will thin out today and into the weekend! We will keep an Air Quality Advisory around our area until noon Friday, then the DNR will reassess the situation and most likely drop many of the advisories. It appears the lakeshore may hold the pollution around for a little longer than other areas.

Hazy early sun and some thin afternoon clouds for Friday. Hot and humid again with a high of 88 degrees.

Tonight, partly cloudy rain missing us to the south overnight. It should be a great Friday night – a little humid, calm winds, and a low of 64 degrees.

Saturday will be hot and humid again with a high of 86 degrees. Mostly sunny, and a SMALL RAIN CHANCE that most will miss. We’ll watch a weak front across the northwoods, plus a lake breeze from Lake Michigan that could set off a pop-up thundershower in the afternoon. No severe weather is anticipated if rain puffs up during the warmest part of the day.

Stable air around Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82. Not only will it be a little cooler, but dew points dropping will bring on more comfortable air.

Monday looks sunny, but hot and muggy with a high of 88 degrees!

Mostly sunny and hot again for the 4th of July next Tuesday. We’ll watch a front building in from the west that could bring a late day rain chance, but it’s definitely not a slam dunk. The better odds to see rain is after the 4th on Wednesday.