Hot and humid for the Fourth

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: There is the small chance of a light rain shower early on up in Door County, then mostly clear skies should be expected away from the lakeshore. Low temperatures will be back in the low to mid 60s.

This weekend / Fourth of July: The heat and humidity builds with a shifting wind direction. Highs for Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s with dewpoints in the 60s and 70s.

A few more clouds will be nearby for the Fourth of July. However, the heat remains in place. Temperatures in the 90s with more clouds moving in Sunday night that could effect the fireworks.

Next Week: Highs will vary greatly. The week starts off hot before a cold front brings much cooler air mid week. Best chances of rain will come on Tuesday.