Hot and humid tomorrow, storms return to end the week

Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 50s, Fox Cities drops to around 60. Clear skies stick around overnight.

Thursday the sunshine returns once again bringing more humidity. Temperatures west of the Fox Cities could approach 90. Areas on the lakeshore struggle to reach 80.

Friday will start off humid with dew points nearing 70, which is tropical. In the afternoon, an approaching cold front will bring the risk of storms into Friday night.

The cold front then begins to stall west of our area. This will bring the risk of showers and storms Saturday into early Sunday. Highs for this weekend cool off into the 70s.

