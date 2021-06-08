Hot and humid weather continues for now, cooler next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few evening showers or storms will come to an end with skies turning mostly clear. It’ll be another warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid weather in the forecast again as highs away from the lake rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s. An east wind will keep lakeshore areas considerably cooler. There is a small chance for a pop up shower west of the Fox Valley during the afternoon.

We will make another run for the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Thursday is looking dry before a small rain chances returns to wrap up the week. Our best chance for rain arrives on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 80s. Less humid air will build in Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s to start next week.