Hot and humid weather continues Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly north of Green Bay this evening and tonight. A few of the storms could be strong with heavy rain and frequent lightning. It will be a warm and humid night with lows in the lower 70s.

Very warm temperatures are likely again on Tuesday with highs away from the lake in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms will be possible at times during the afternoon.

The hot and humid weather will continue the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated showers and storms continue Wednesday with drier weather anticipated Thursday and Friday. Very warm weather is forecast on Friday with heat index values approaching 100°.