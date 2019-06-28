Hot and humid weekend forecast

From Storm Team 5…

A line of storms continues to work down to the southern portion of the state through this morning. Eventually, skies will start to dry out for Friday, followed by emerging sunshine later in the day with only a SMALL CHANCE for an isolated shower by the afternoon. It will be muggy again with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Tonight, a humid evening with just feature a few clouds but it will be dry. Overnight with clearing skies and calm winds, some late night fog will begin to develop.

Saturday will be a nice, hot day! Rain chances stay very minimal, and sunshine will be plentiful. Temperatures with that sun reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, feeling hotter than that with humid conditions.

Sunday, most of the day should be dry with partly sunny skies – hot and humid again with a high near 86 degrees. Later in the afternoon there could be some pop-up thunderstorms as we heat things up, but the better chance for showers will be again at night.

Monday, more showers and storms will be scattered across the state. Local temperatures reach 83 for the high.

Morning showers are expected for Tuesday, drying out a bit for the afternoon. Highs will be a touch cooler around 81 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday with another system, reaching 82 degrees.

The 4th of July is Thursday! Most of the day looks dry, but we will see a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon and early evening. Later at night for the fireworks, it appears that most rain chances will be gone!