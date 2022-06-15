The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Breezy, warm and humid again Wednesday with hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, even some lakeshore readings in the lower 80s.

STORM CHANCE: There may be an isolated strong storm far to the west during the day, but the main event will be between 4pm and 11pm for all of our counties. Numerous strong or severe thunderstorms are anticipated that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few tornadoes.





Tonight will have that storm chance before 11pm, then partly cloudy and remaining humid tonight. The low is 63 degrees.

The sun comes back tomorrow with plenty of wind. Low to mid 80s with dropping humidity through the morning. More clouds and possibly a few stray showers may cover the northwoods. Southwest winds from 20 to 40 miles per hour.