The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low clouds and patchy fog on Tuesday morning will clear from south to north. Although it turns mostly sunny for most of the area in the afternoon, some of those clouds will linger up north and along the lakeshore which has an effect on the temperatures.

Highs will be getting into the lower 90s in many communities this afternoon. 60s and 70s by Lake Michigan, and upper 70s to the north. Combine the heat and humidity, and the heat index or feel-like temperatures will likely hit 100 degrees or greater in many spots today. The graphic below shows that heat index.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for several counties where the heat index could hit or exceed 100 degrees.





Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for thunderstorms west of our coverage area overnight.

Hot and muggy again tomorrow with upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be a small chance for thunderstorms in the morning, and then again at night – mainly around 6pm and later. The cold front that bring the thunderstorms in the evening may turn some storms severe. All severe weather types will be possible with damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly some tornados.