Hot and muggy days; spotty weekend showers

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The forecast will be on a rinse, repeat basis for the next few days. Mostly sunny again Thursday with fair weather clouds, hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Lakeshore counties may fall short of 80 degrees once a lake breeze develops in the afternoon. South winds will be light at around 5 mph.

Tonight will be clear, calm and muggy. The low is 63 degrees – and once we get there, some patchy ground fog may form.

Much of the same Friday – mostly sunny, warm and humid. The high is set for 87 degrees.

Saturday will bring a chance for showers or a couple thunderstorms. The highest chance for rain will be from the mid morning into the early afternoon where spotty thundershowers will move along a cold front. Temps reach 83 degrees and it will be humid for the first half of the day, dropping that humidity in the evening.

Sunday will be near perfect. Sunny, comfortable and 78 degrees.

