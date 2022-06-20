The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for some heat! Plenty of sunshine out there to start the week, but it will be becoming hot and muggy already by the late morning and certainly the afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index approaching 100 in some spots north/west of the Fox Valley. SW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Mostly clear, warm and muggy tonight. The low is 74 degrees! It will feel like summer on this last night of spring.

Hot and muggy again tomorrow with more sunshine. The high is 97 degrees and will feel like 105 degrees with the afternoon heat index. SW winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.