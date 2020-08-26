Hot and muggy, plus more intermittent thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High summer heat and humidity builds back in for Wednesday! Expect a breezy day as southwest winds pick up from 10 to 25 miles per hour. You’ll get sunshine to the south, clouds and a few morning shower far to the north. The high is 92 degrees!

More thunderstorms tonight, starting up north first. Scattered thunderstorms for in the evening for the northern-half of the area and drop south for a stray overnight rain chance. Otherwise, some clouds and a mild and muggy night at 72 degrees for a low.

Tomorrow, warm and muggy again – 86 degrees. After a stray morning shower, lots of dry time builds in during the day. It’s later in the day where a warm front lifts again for more scattered thunderstorms and some of those could be strong or severe with downpours and hail.

Friday looks like a soaker. Inches of rain could fall as a new system works through the state, bringing widespread rain. The high cools off a bit to 74 degrees and it will stay humid.

Saturday looks dry and less humid. Clouds up north and lots of sun to the south – but the kicker will be the wind as breezy northwest winds kick up. The high is 74 degrees.

Lots of Sunday sunshine and less windy to end the weekend. A cool, crisp day at 73 degrees.

