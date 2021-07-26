Hot and muggy weather before thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another round of heat…. and humidity! Monday will be mostly sunny with a couple fair weather afternoon clouds. High bump into the upper 80s and lower 90 and by that point the air will be thick and muggy.

Tonight will be a muggy night with partly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees. Starting late in the evening and going into the overnight, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the northwoods and work south. Some of those initial thunderstorms could be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and torrential rains.

Tomorrow will have a few thunderstorms early (what’s left over from tonight). The storms will head out in the mid morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. The arriving sun will take highs to the mid and upper 80s.