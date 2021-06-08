Hot and muggy with more isolated thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mix of sunshine and clouds in the forecast for Tuesday, along with high heat and humidity. We lose the natural cooling element with the wind as it will be fairly light out of the southeast. Highs return to either side of 90 degrees, but low 70 by Lake Michigan with that light southeast wind.

More pop-up shower or thunderstorms could bubble up in the afternoon and evening of Tuesday. Highest chance may be across the northwoods as a stationary boundary is located in the northern part of the state.

A dry night ahead after the evening showers collapse. It’s going to be muggy and warm again as lows go to 67 degrees.

Tomorrow will just have a mix of sun and clouds with pop-up t-storms likely staying away from the WFRV coverage area. Highs will trend back up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees – while the lakeshore remains in the lower 70s with a easterly wind.