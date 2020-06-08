Hot and sunny before Cristobal arrives on Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for a hot and breezy day! Lots of sunshine builds back into the state of Wisconsin Monday, along with a warm front that will be lifting through. That will bring very warm temps in the mid and upper 80s to near 90 degrees for some, but cooler by Lake Michigan. The humidity will also bump up a touch.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few more clouds arriving overnight. The low is 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring remnants of Tropic Storm Cristobal (now Tropical Depression Crostobal) to Wisconsin. It will take a while to get here, so during the day you will see thickening clouds and highs around 83 degrees. Rain, thunderstorms, and some wind will arrive during the evening.

Wednesday has on/off soaking rain showers and plenty of wind. 75 degrees is the high.

The post-tropical storm pull away Thursday, but it will stay windy with a few lingering showers. By this time, between 1″ to 3″ of new rainfall could have fallen across our communities which could lead to urban or river flooding. Here are the projected amounts:

