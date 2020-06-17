Hot and sunny days before rain arrives again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temps and humidity will be going up in the coming days. Wednesday brings lots of sunshine back to the forecast with clear skies across Wisconsin. Highs will increase a bit from yesterday with a high in the mid 80s, but cooler by the lake once again in the low 70s.

A gorgeous evening ahead as skies stay clear. Temps will be mild again falling to 60 degrees overnight.

Sunny again Thursday. A little humid as high jump up to 87 degrees! Cooler by the lake in the 70s.

Humid and 85 degrees for Friday. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front, and that front will bring all communities a chance for showers or thunderstorms.

A touch cooler Saturday with a high of 75 degrees. More chances for rain and thunderstorms remain across our side of the state.

Sunday brings a morning rain chance, then it should be nice for the remainder of the day. 80 degrees for the high to end the weekend.

