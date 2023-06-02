The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not much of a change going into the weekend. You can plan on the unusual spring heat sticking around with isolated thunderstorms during the PM hours.

Friday, a mix of sun and clouds – feeling warm and a bit humid again with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. E/NE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep 70s next to the lake and bay.

Mostly sunny and warm again Saturday. It appears the best chance for an afternoon/evening thunderstorm will be north and west of Green Bay. The high is 87 degrees, cooler by the lake.

Sunday also brings lots of sunshine. A small chance still exists for a pop-up storm during the warmest part of the day – many will stay dry.