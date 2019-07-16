HOT, HOT, HOT! Another humid forecast for Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Here comes another hot and sticky day! Clouds and sunshine out there Tuesday with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! Yes, it will be very humid again this afternoon – and the combination of high temps and muggy air will make it feel more like mid 90s with the heat index.

There is also a chance for a stray downpour or thunderstorm today, MINOR COVERAGE, and this chance comes mainly this evening. Otherwise you can expect partly cloudy skies, humid air, and a low of 68 degrees.

Wednesday – muggy again, believe it or not! Most of the day should be dry, but there will be a small chance for some more showers or t-storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a bit cooler as we top out around 83 degrees.

Another chance for scattered showers or storms Thursday morning. It will be really hot later in the day! Humid and 91 degrees for the afternoon, with heat index values close to 100.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week! We’ll have some sunshine emerging with highs near 94 degrees. Dew points well into the 70s which will bring a heat index around 105 degrees in the afternoon!

Saturday could get wet again with more showers and storms. The high temperature is 87 degrees.

Cooler weather again by Sunday. We may kick out any rain chance early in the morning, that will bring a mix of clouds and sun for the day with a high of 83.

LESS HUMID Monday. Scratch that. Significantly less humidity with a high of 81 degrees! Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast early next week.