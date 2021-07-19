Hot, humid and hazy Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another day of hazy sunshine on the way for Monday as we continue to see wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Plan on a warm and muggy day with morning temps in the 60s, and afternoon temps in the middle and upper 80s. West winds will go from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Mostly clear with a few overnight clouds tonight. A cold front dropping in from the north may set off a few showers especially in the northwoods overnight. Lows drop to 67 degrees.

Tomorrow, the cold front finishes it’s trip through the state and may set off some hit or miss thundershowers. Outside of the rain, a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Behind the front, the wind will shift to the NE and may get a bit breezy as that wind starts to drop in cooler and less humid air.