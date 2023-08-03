The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After severe weather last night, it is a beautiful start to today. We stay with partly sunny skies and maybe a passing sprinkle chance through the rest of this morning.

We are also very hot and humid today! This afternoon our high temperature in Green Bay will reach around 90 degrees with dew points spiking to the low/mid-70s. With the tropical-like summer conditions on tap for this afternoon, along with two areas of low pressure, we have the fuel for our next chance for showers and t-storms.

This chance for precip is very low and most of us do stay dry today. However, the chance for these spotty showers can be expected from around 2pm through 10pm tonight.

Skies will clear into the overnight hours before a sunny end to the work week tomorrow!