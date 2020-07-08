Hot & muggy air remains before falling weekend temps

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday, a few puffy clouds emerging later in the day. It will be hot and very humid, as the thermometer rises into the upper 80s and low 90s. The temps will be a bit cooler by the lake and bay as the daytime heating process is cut short with a developing lake breeze. The chance for a pop-up shower is insignificant in the afternoon, but not completely zero.

You’re evening is looking dry and good to go. The focus tonight will be on a cluster of thunderstorms northwest of the state that will be heading our way, but it shouldn’t hold completely together. The chance for an isolated thunderstorm late tonight is still there, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. A mild low of 71 degrees.

Tomorrow, a cold front later in the afternoon may fire up more thunderstorms. This is for the afternoon and evening hours during the day’s hottest temps. Given the setup, some strong thunderstorms may form heavy downpours and damaging winds, possibly some hail.

We may carry over some showers into Friday, but the forecast is looking drier than previous days. We’ll end the week with a muggy 87 degree high.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store