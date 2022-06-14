The latest Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Warm and mainly clear night. A spotty shower or storm is possible across the far north after midnight. Low: 73, Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tomorrow: Most of the area will begin the day dry, but there could be a few showers or storms across the far west during the mid to late morning. Later in the afternoon, a cold front arriving from the west will help develop more showers and storms between 3pm and midnight. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with high winds, hail, heavy rain, and a potential for isolated tornadoes. High: 91, Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Behind the cold front lower humidity will return Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A much nicer day on Friday with temperatures in the low 80s, and a mostly sunny day. Saturday, seasonable temperatures return, making Saturday and comfortable and warm day. A chance of thunderstorms return for Father’s Day on Sunday. By next Monday and Tuesday, the warmer temperatures and sunny conditions are back.