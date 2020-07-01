Hot weather and minor rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies bright and full of sunshine Wednesday as hot temps return. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and near 90, but slightly cooler by the lake around 80 degrees by the afternoon. Winds will be light from the ESE at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clear skies and remaining mild tonight with a low of 63 degrees. The winds go calm in the evening.

Tomorrow throws us more sunshine and summer heat. 91 degrees is the high, but again a touch cooler by the lake. Later in the day, a weak front will sag into the northwoods and bring a rain chance for the northern half of the area during the afternoon and evening.

Friday shows more sun and emerging fair weather clouds. An isolated/stray shower or storm may pop-up in the afternoon, looking like the highest chance is west of the Fox Cities. The high is 90 degrees.

Mostly sunny for the 4th on Saturday! Dry weather will persist from morning into the evening for fireworks. Upper 80s and low 90s for the day.

Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds and 90 degree heat. Later in the day there is another thunderstorm chance which will not affect all, only some, of our communities.

