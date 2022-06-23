The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: An area of high pressure passing to our southeast will keep our weather quiet once again. Skies will be mostly clear as lows hold in the 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Other than a few spotty rain chances across the northwoods most of the area will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a warm and slightly humid day as highs away from the water push into the low to even middle 90s.

Scattered showers and storms enter the forecast on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 80s. It’ll cool down Sunday with breezy conditions. Highs will quickly return back to the 80s for the middle of next week with chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.