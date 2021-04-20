How long does the chilly weather last?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s chilly again opening up Tuesday as all of our communities begin below freezing! You’ll want the thicker jacket with you again as highs this afternoon only get to the middle 40s. Partly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds expected for us – plus another round of a light wintry mix, like sprinkles or flurries, may drop from the late day clouds after 2pm.

Those spotty light rain/snow showers will continue for a chunk of tonight. Then it gets seasonably cold again overnight with lows back below freezing in the 20s.

We repeat the forecast on Wednesday again, chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 45 degrees. Another round of spotty light showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening.

The sun finally comes back big time on Thursday. Although it will be breezy, the highs get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s for more comfortable conditions.