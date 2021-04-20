How long does the chilly weather last?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s chilly again opening up Tuesday as all of our communities begin below freezing! You’ll want the thicker jacket with you again as highs this afternoon only get to the middle 40s. Partly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds expected for us – plus another round of a light wintry mix, like sprinkles or flurries, may drop from the late day clouds after 2pm.

Those spotty light rain/snow showers will continue for a chunk of tonight. Then it gets seasonably cold again overnight with lows back below freezing in the 20s.

We repeat the forecast on Wednesday again, chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 45 degrees. Another round of spotty light showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening.

The sun finally comes back big time on Thursday. Although it will be breezy, the highs get back to the upper 50s and lower 60s for more comfortable conditions.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins

More Weather