How long does the cooler-than-normal weather persist?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A frosty start to Wednesday for some as morning readings are down into the 30s. Morning sun will feel great and warm us up, while clouds are anticipated to gather into the afternoon. Highs should be similar to yesterday in the upper 50s and lower 60s away from the lake and bay.

Tonight will feature a mostly cloudy sky, and a disturbance shifting in from the west will bring a chance for light rain south of Green Bay in the late evening and overnight hours. The low temps only fall to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, while a lack of clouds far to the north may bring some overnight lows around the freezing mark by the Wisconsin-UP border. A frost/freeze event is possible only there.

Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, but some rain chances as well. Expect a high in the upper 50s. The first rain chance is very small where a light shower or sprinkle may pop-up in the afternoon. The better rain chance will be late at night into Friday morning with spotty rain showers or wet snow to the north.

