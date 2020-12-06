How long will this dry stretch of weather continue?

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Over the last 35 days in Green Bay, only six have brought measurable precipitation to the area, and that dry stretch of weather will continue again on this Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds as the weekend comes to an end with highs a few degrees above average for this time of the year. Winds will be light out of the west.

Clouds will gradually increase this evening and tonight as winds switch out of the north. A few flurries are possible across the far north tonight with lows in the 20s.

More quiet and mild early December weather will continue the next several days with times of sun and clouds. Highs will start out in the upper 30s this week and warm into the low to middle 40s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll be keeping an eye on a developing storm system across the southern U.S. late in the week. This system could bring a round of rain and snow to the area Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for more updates!

