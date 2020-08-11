How many days we wait for more rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A wonderful day on the way for Tuesday after active weather crossed through Monday. A ridge of high pressure building in will bring back lots of sunshine and a comfortable air mass. Sun from the morning into the afternoon will bring highs into the low and middle 80s, even by the lake.

Tonight will be gorgeous, staying mostly clear throughout. The low drops to 61 degrees.

Temps stay above normal into tomorrow, and there will be a touch more humidity around. The forecast high is 86 degrees for Wednesday.

