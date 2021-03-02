How many more day will we stay dry? Temps continue to stay mild

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Gusty winds throughout Tuesday will ease back tonight as a storm system to our north moves further away. Along a cold front winds will turn out of the northwest with a few clouds at times through the overnight. Lows will be above average for this time of year with most areas in the upper 20s.

Another nice day is in the forecast Wednesday! Highs will push into the 40s for most of the area with a light north breeze. Look for skies to feature a mix of sun and clouds.

A push of cooler air will filter in on Thursday which will keep highs in the 30s for most of the area. The 40s will then return for Friday and Saturday with a lot of sunshine expected. Breezier conditions will help those temperatures to push up to the upper 40s as we wrap up the weekend.

It looks like we’ll get even warmer next week as Monday and Tuesday bring highs into the lower 50s. We’ll begin the week dry before our next chance for rain showers moves in on Tuesday.