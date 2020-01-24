How much more snow into the weekend?

From the Storm Team 5…

Get ready for more slippery travel on Friday as we begin the day with snow on the ground. Temperatures will slowly warm which will turn some of the scattered snow showers into rain or drizzle from the morning into the evening. The rate of rain and snow will drop during the day, with a high of 36 degrees.

Daytime snow accumulation Friday will be around an inch or less.

Tonight, the scattered wintry mix in the evening will turn to mostly snow overnight. We could pick up another good batch of moderate snow accumulation overnight. The low drops to 32 degrees.

Friday evening and overnight snow accumulation around 1″ to 3″.

Saturday, this mess continues. Precipitation intensity will drop a bit, plus the rain/snow will be off and on during the day. The high is 36 degrees.

Saturday snow accumulation around an inch or less.

Sunday does look mainly dry with cloudy skies, but a few pockets of flurries or sprinkles could remain. Temperatures stay mild at 35 degrees.