How much snow for the weekend?

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A chilly day out there for Friday as wind chills in the morning will be in sub-zero territory. The breeze wind will decrease in speed by the afternoon and make it feel a little nicer with our highs going to 19 degrees.

If you live further south today, you’re lucky as you’ll have more sunshine. To the north there will be more clouds and possibly some flurries as the northwest wind carries in moisture to our area from Lake Superior.

Tonight will be mainly clear and it gets cold overnight as lows fall back to the single digits, and low teens by the lake.

Saturday looks like a pretty nice day with mostly sunny skies in the morning, and more clouds in the afternoon. The high is set at 23 degrees. Those clouds will be out ahead of our next snowy system which gets here late Saturday night into Sunday morning where there will be some periods of decent snowfall coming down.

Roads will be a bit slick into Sunday with morning snow showers, tapering off before noon and the Packers game at Lambeau Field. We are expecting a widespread 2″ to 4″ fluffy snowfall with this batch. The high is 30 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

