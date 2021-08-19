Humid again Friday, then rain to start the weekend

Tonight: More of the same again tonight as skies will be mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows will be in the 60s for most with a light south wind.

Friday: We wrap up the work week on the warm and muggy side once again under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be well above average in the mid to upper 80s away from the lakeshore.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday. The rain should be exiting in time for the Packers game at Lambeau Field. Lower humidity will briefly return on Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. It turns muggy again on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday will bring our next chance for light rain showers.

