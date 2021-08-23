Humid air sticks around with a few chances for storms

Tonight: Look for a few clouds to move through at times during the overnight. It’ll be muggy with lows in the 60s. A spotty shower or storm will be possible after midnight.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy weather will be with us once again as highs away from the water reach for the middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms could bring very heavy rain.

Rain showers will linger into early Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 80s. It’ll be a bit cooler, but a dry day on Thursday before scattered showers and storms make a return late in the week. Temperatures will be running well above average again through the weekend with small chances for rain both days.

