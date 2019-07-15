Humid, warm and stormy Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Big changes in the weather department on Monday! Here’s what you can expect:

The morning: A batch of showers and storms will cross through the northern half of the area, bringing wet weather until the mid morning. It will stay mostly cloudy to the south.

Mid day: There will be some dry time with sunshine trying to emerge. This is when we will crank up the heat and humidity with temperatures quickly reaching the 80s. A breezy will also pick up from the southwest.

This afternoon and evening: Hot, muggy and breezy with temperatures entering the mid and upper 80s! More pop-up thunderstorms can occur after 3pm, with most of the attention from the rain shifting to the north of Green Bay into the evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours, wind and hail – with a POSSIBILITY FOR SEVERE WEATHER.

Tonight, outside of lingering evening t-storms, it stays mild and muggy under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows stay in the 70s. A cold front overnight will also bring a chance for additional showers or storms, which right now appears to stay mainly to the north.

Tomorrow, there will be drier weather returning. Partly sunny, warm and muggy again with a high near 86 degrees. Later in the day, another chance for thunderstorms is with us, but this time coverage will be rather ISOLATED.

Warm and muggy air stays with us Wednesday. Highs will be around 85 degrees, and there is a chance for spotty thunderstorms for the second half of the day.

Another chance for a few showers will be with us for Thursday, but most of the day should end up on the dry side. Highs will crank up again as we top out at 90 degrees! Yes, it will also be muggy. Expect “feels-like” temps to be well into the 90s.

Muggy again Friday, believe it or not! This time, sunshine will bring high temperatures near 93 degrees. Late at night will be another chance for rain.

Lots of dry time for Saturday with sun and clouds mixed into the afternoon. Highs humid and hot with temperatures around 87 degrees for the high. There will be another chance for rain late at night.

LESS HUMID AIR arrives again Sunday! It will be cooler with a high of 83.