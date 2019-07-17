Humid weather continues, late night thunderstorms

From Storm Team 5…

We’re keeping it humid and warm today. Your forecast for Wednesday bring another round of sunshine and clouds, but a little cooler on the thermometer as our highs top out at 85 degrees. In the afternoon, there is a SMALL CHANCE for a developing isolated shower that could form in our southern counties.

Tonight, there will be increasing clouds heading to bed – that, leading to showers and thunderstorms that will move late tonight. There is a possibility of high wind and downpours, and a strong to possibly severe line may develop in central WI. Overnight lows fall to 72 degrees.

Tomorrow will start with scattered thunderstorms. There will be some dry time on Thursday – and it’s possible that some additional rain or t-storms may develop later in the day. The other big story will be the high heat as temperatures increase to near 90 degrees! Heat index or “feels-like” temps could approach 100 in some communties.

SWELTERING HEAT FRIDAY. It gets really warm to wrap up the week. The afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid 90s – and the heat index will be around 105-110 degrees. With all the heat and humidity, it’s possible to develop pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

More rain for Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will fall off a bit, but it stays muggy with a high of 83 degrees.

Sunday will begin with morning rain, followed by some afternoon clearing. When the clearing arrives – the dew points will drop – and that draws in a more refreshing air mass. Highs will be near 81 degrees.

Refreshing air with low humidity for Monday! Mostly sunny skies will bring a high of 78 degrees.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and 80 degrees.