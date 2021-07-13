Humid weather locked in for a while

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few starting Tuesday off with some rain with isolated light showers. The morning clouds and showers will clear out this afternoon for a brighter second half of the day. It’s going to be humid with highs in the lower and middle 80s – mid 70s by the lake.

Should be a great evening out there with mostly clear skies and just a few clouds arriving overnight. An isolated overnight shower can not be totally ruled out. The low will be warm at 65 degrees and expect a humid night.

Muggy and warm tomorrow with a high of 85 degrees. Partly sunny in the morning – but be on the lookout for strong or severe storms by the afternoon and evening. Those storms will be bringing a heavy rain and damaging wind threat. A couple tornado spin ups are also possible.

