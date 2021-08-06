Humid weather this weekend with a few rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty evening showers and storms will come to an end and leave us with a partly cloudy sky the rest of the night. There will be some patchy areas of fog that develops late with lows in the 50s north and 60s south.

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms will develop on Saturday. Some areas will remain dry with temperatures a bit cooler in the middle 70s north to lower 80s across the far south.

Sunday brings another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be very humid so heavy rain is possible. Rain chances will continue through the first half of Monday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances will bring to lower Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. By Thursday lower humidity will return with highs cooling into the upper 70s by Friday.