Humidity and rain chances increase

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Patchy fog in some areas will lift quickly, however clouds will be increasing throughout the day. There is the chance of a few showers arriving in the late evening, especially west of the Fox Cities. Winds will be a little breezy with potential wind gusts over 25 mph with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Few rain showers will linger into much of the night with the small possibility of a rumble of thunder. Low temperatures in the high 60s.

Friday into the weekend: Spotty rain showers Friday morning with the chance of some thunderstorms in the afternoon. A stationary boundary remains close into the weekend bringing a small rain chance Saturday and a higher rain chance Sunday. Humidity will remain high along with highs in the mid to upper 80s next week.