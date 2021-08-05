Humidity and rain chances increase

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Patchy fog in some areas will lift quickly, however clouds will be increasing throughout the day. There is the chance of a few showers arriving in the late evening, especially west of the Fox Cities. Winds will be a little breezy with potential wind gusts over 25 mph with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Few rain showers will linger into much of the night with the small possibility of a rumble of thunder. Low temperatures in the high 60s.

Friday into the weekend: Spotty rain showers Friday morning with the chance of some thunderstorms in the afternoon. A stationary boundary remains close into the weekend bringing a small rain chance Saturday and a higher rain chance Sunday. Humidity will remain high along with highs in the mid to upper 80s next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Kimberly football preseason practice

Training Camp Report: Rodgers a 'professional thrower of the football'

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21

More Weather