The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A perfect summer start to your Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, warmer temperatures, and low humidity. Rain and thunderstorms make their ways into Northeast Wisconsin in the later evening hours on Sunday and will continue overnight.

Monday starts out with most areas partly cloudy, with the exceptions of spotty storms towards the Northwoods. More spotty shower and thunderstorm chances move through in the early afternoon and into the evening. Humidity makes a huge jump on Monday, with dewpoints back into the upper 60s, making Monday very muggy and warm.

Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast as well for Tuesday afternoon and evening, although Tuesday will be more comfortable with more seasonable temperatures and less humidity.

The rest of the week looks to be nicer, with a small rain chance that lingers for all days except Thursday. By Friday, humidity makes another spike, as well as temperatures, with highs close to 90 to start your weekend.