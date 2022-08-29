From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, a stray rain chance across the northwoods, otherwise partly cloudy and less humid. The low is 62 degrees with lowering humidity levels into Tuesday morning.

Expect very comfy air for Tuesday with lots of sunshine! The high will be in the upper 70s but do expect a strong NW wind at 10-25 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature more sunshine — and rebounding temperatures into the lower 80s.

Friday will be very windy and warm as highs reach up into the upper 80s again. A cold front will trigger a few showers and t-storms again by Friday evening.

You can plan for a quiet and (at this point) dry Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures will cool down though in to the low 70s on a brisk NE wind to start the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned!