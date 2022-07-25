The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a few passing clouds the forecast will be quiet and comfortable. Low temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s with a light west wind.

Tuesday: Most of the daylight hours will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will gradually increase throughout the day as highs push into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered rain showers will move through Tuesday night and wrap up early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to lower 80s the rest of the week under a partly sunny sky. Next weekend is looking dry and mild with highs in the low to middle 80s. A small chance for rain showers will enter the forecast early next week.